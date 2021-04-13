Northern Trust Corp Has $4.93 Million Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.11% of BigCommerce worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 583,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $30,954,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $15,248,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,752,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,962,000 after acquiring an additional 137,371 shares during the period. 19.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average of $72.51.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BIGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.37.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $691,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $134,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,343.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,852,882 shares of company stock valued at $110,478,938 in the last 90 days.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.