Northern Trust Corp Has $5.31 Million Holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,693 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.72% of Saul Centers worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,923,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,934,000 after acquiring an additional 77,373 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,382,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,784,000 after purchasing an additional 45,396 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Saul Centers by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 39,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 29,012 shares during the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $961.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.06. Saul Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $42.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Saul Centers Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

