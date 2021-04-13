Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,789 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 15,948 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.01% of Waterstone Financial worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 31,827 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 6,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $120,369.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,054 shares of company stock valued at $450,971. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSBF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $524.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.25.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.42. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 58.39%.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

