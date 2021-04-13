Northern Trust Corp Makes New Investment in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 169,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Kronos Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRON. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Blackhill Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KRON opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.58. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Kronos Bio news, Director Jakob Loven sold 15,828 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $415,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.