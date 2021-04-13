Northern Trust Corp Purchases 118,704 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 118,704 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.82% of CarParts.com worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CarParts.com by 56,854.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 577,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 576,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,425,000 after buying an additional 39,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

In other CarParts.com news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 2,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $44,874.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 342,822 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $874,919.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 382,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,872,556.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,769. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.92 million, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 2.65.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. The business had revenue of $119.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

