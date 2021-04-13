Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,454 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,454 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.32% of Seneca Foods worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Seneca Foods by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 323.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. Seneca Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $484.39 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.19%.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

