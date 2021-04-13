Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,653 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Apollo Medical worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMEH. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 267.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $40,132,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,307,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,026,743. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $176.78 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMEH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.