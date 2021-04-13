Northern Trust Corp Takes $4.98 Million Position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 145,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,977,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.45% of Athira Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $1,369,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATHA stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $22.60.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $1.11. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athira Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 311,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $6,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

