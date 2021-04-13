Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,979 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.10% of The Hackett Group worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.43 million, a P/E ratio of 87.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $18.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

HCKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

