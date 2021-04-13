Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $106.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $89.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.19.

NTRS traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,682. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.31 and its 200-day moving average is $93.23. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

