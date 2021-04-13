Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $106.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $89.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.54% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.19.
NTRS traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,682. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.31 and its 200-day moving average is $93.23. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.
In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
