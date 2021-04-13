Northern Trust (NTRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Northern Trust to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $109.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.31 and its 200 day moving average is $93.23. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.93.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

