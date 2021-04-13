NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.50% from the company’s previous close.

NWE has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NASDAQ NWE opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.80. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $67.96.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $313.45 million for the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $159,597.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $178,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,975,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in NorthWestern by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth $1,189,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.