nOS Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One nOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00065823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.22 or 0.00268764 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.73 or 0.00677010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,558.16 or 0.99950598 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.30 or 0.00935151 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . nOS’s official website is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

