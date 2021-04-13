Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Short Interest Down 93.9% in March

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the March 15th total of 589,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 809,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ NVFY opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Nova LifeStyle has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nova LifeStyle stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 61,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Nova LifeStyle at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

