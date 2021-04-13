Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.26% of Novavax worth $18,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,888,000 after purchasing an additional 212,417 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,774,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after buying an additional 88,055 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Novavax by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 224,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000,000 after buying an additional 79,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Novavax during the third quarter worth about $8,171,000. 49.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $540,599.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Trizzino sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $31,937.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,335.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,497 shares of company stock worth $13,928,932. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NVAX opened at $175.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.88 and a 200-day moving average of $152.30. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVAX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.69.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

