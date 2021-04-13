Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading 9.5% Higher

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) traded up 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $194.35 and last traded at $192.40. 98,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,191,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.65.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

Get Novavax alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Trizzino sold 191 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $34,003.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,333.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $5,174,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,689.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,497 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,932. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $907,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $2,388,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $20,183,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.