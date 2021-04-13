Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 501.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 96,806 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO stock opened at $69.46 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $58.36 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $163.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.9494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 54.07%.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

