NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $136.54 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will post sales of $136.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.50 million and the lowest is $131.62 million. NovoCure posted sales of $101.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $582.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $570.17 million to $623.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $669.26 million, with estimates ranging from $638.10 million to $702.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.29.

NVCR stock opened at $131.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.28. NovoCure has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $194.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 694.14 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,412 shares of company stock valued at $12,334,989. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 982.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,004,000 after buying an additional 409,159 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,463,000 after buying an additional 112,421 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,403,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in NovoCure by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

