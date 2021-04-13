NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) PT Raised to $215.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

NVCR stock traded up $55.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.52. The company had a trading volume of 332,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 992.05 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $194.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.28.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,294,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,412 shares of company stock worth $12,334,989 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Xponance Inc. raised its position in NovoCure by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

