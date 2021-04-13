NovoCure Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 6,240 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 260% compared to the average daily volume of 1,733 call options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVCR. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $55.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.50. The company had a trading volume of 343,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,604. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $194.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 992.05 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.28.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NovoCure will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $265,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 150,014 shares in the company, valued at $10,834,011.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,412 shares of company stock valued at $12,334,989 in the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

