NovoCure Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 6,240 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 260% compared to the average daily volume of 1,733 call options.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVCR. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.43.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $55.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.50. The company had a trading volume of 343,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,604. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $194.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 992.05 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.28.
In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $265,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 150,014 shares in the company, valued at $10,834,011.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,412 shares of company stock valued at $12,334,989 in the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.
About NovoCure
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
