NPCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $182,807.04 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 108.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, NPCoin has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $182,807.04 and approximately $62.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000427 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000022 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003488 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @npcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

Buying and Selling NPCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

