NSAV Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Short Interest Update

NSAV Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a growth of 593.0% from the March 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,272,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NSAV stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. 29,638,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,046,500. NSAV has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

NSAV Company Profile

NSAV Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Global Distribution Corporation, markets and distributes supplement, wellness, and natural remedy products. It provides health and wellness products that include vitamin and mineral supplements, probiotics, and other nutraceuticals health supplements under the Nutra Horizon brand name.

