NSAV Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Short Interest Update

NSAV Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a growth of 593.0% from the March 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,272,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NSAV stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. 29,638,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,046,500. NSAV has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
NSAV Company Profile
