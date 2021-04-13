Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $63.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $748.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.03%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,156 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $600,422.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 83,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven Lund acquired 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $1,001,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,762. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

