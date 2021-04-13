Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Cut to Hold at Craig Hallum

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was downgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NUAN. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered Nuance Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.86.

NUAN stock opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 528.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,009,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,242,000 after buying an additional 529,174 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,648,000 after acquiring an additional 133,604 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,326 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth about $5,334,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,670,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,751,000 after acquiring an additional 39,896 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

