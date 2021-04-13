Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 528.50, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares in the company, valued at $18,161,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

