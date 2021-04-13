Nuance Communications Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 33,082 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 8,008% compared to the typical volume of 408 put options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,161,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,667,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $41.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 528.50, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

