Nucleus Financial Group plc (LON:NUC) Insider David Ritchie Ferguson Buys 80 Shares

Nucleus Financial Group plc (LON:NUC) insider David Ritchie Ferguson purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($195.45).

David Ritchie Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, David Ritchie Ferguson bought 80 shares of Nucleus Financial Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($195.45).

On Friday, February 12th, David Ritchie Ferguson acquired 81 shares of Nucleus Financial Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £151.47 ($197.90).

NUC stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 185.01 ($2.42). 15,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,576. The stock has a market cap of £141.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.44. Nucleus Financial Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110.25 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 187.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 160.28.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Nucleus Financial Group Company Profile

Nucleus Financial Group plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across various tax wrappers and asset choices, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, ETFs, and investment trusts.

