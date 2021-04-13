Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Hits Market Capitalization of $46.20 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $46.20 million and $2.81 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00054423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00019569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00084540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.99 or 0.00625233 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00033234 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00039471 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

NCASH is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,124,866,222 coins. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

