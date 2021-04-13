NuCypher Market Cap Reaches $239.45 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last week, NuCypher has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a total market cap of $239.45 million and $20.44 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00000928 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NuCypher Coin Profile

NU is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,149,938,719 coins and its circulating supply is 408,250,000 coins. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

