Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Short Interest Update

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NFRMY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 841. Nufarm has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38.

Get Nufarm alerts:

Nufarm Company Profile

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.