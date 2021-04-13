Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Short Interest Update

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NFRMY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 841. Nufarm has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38.
Nufarm Company Profile
