Nuggets One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,472.00 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last week, Nuggets has traded up 28.7% against the dollar. One Nuggets coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $1,472.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00067737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.25 or 0.00258749 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.83 or 0.00667681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,163.09 or 0.99505042 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $578.20 or 0.00910874 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00019988 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

