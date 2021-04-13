NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Short Interest Down 75.4% in March

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NULGF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. 303,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,154. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. NuLegacy Gold has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.19.

NuLegacy Gold Company Profile

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

