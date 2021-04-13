NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Short Interest Down 75.4% in March

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS NULGF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. 303,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,154. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. NuLegacy Gold has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.19.
NuLegacy Gold Company Profile
