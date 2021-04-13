Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) Short Interest Update

Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,600 shares, a growth of 697.7% from the March 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,386,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NPHC traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,066,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,047,492. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01. Nutra Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
Nutra Pharma Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for Nutra Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutra Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.