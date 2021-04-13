Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nuvation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

NYSE:NUVB traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.69. 18,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,626. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $15.07.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

