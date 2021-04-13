Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) were up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 1,971 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 827,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NUVB shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

