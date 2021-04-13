Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 646,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $18.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.