Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of USANA Health Sciences worth $11,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USNA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $63,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,591. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $38,996.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,340 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,473. 45.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of USNA opened at $100.63 on Tuesday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.37.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on USNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

