Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 1,117 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,747 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of First Citizens BancShares worth $11,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $34,351,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,151,000 after acquiring an additional 44,702 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after acquiring an additional 22,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 386.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 330 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 148,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,478,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 450 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,503 shares in the company, valued at $386,979,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 958 shares of company stock valued at $722,462 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $850.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.17. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.18 and a 1-year high of $887.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $815.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $614.76.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $485.48 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

