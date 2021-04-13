Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 13,930 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of AAON worth $11,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,436,000 after purchasing an additional 238,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,106,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 64.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,113,000 after acquiring an additional 137,311 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,789,171.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,757.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $73,141.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,939.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,398 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

AAON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on AAON in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.23. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.67.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

