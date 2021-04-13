Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 653,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,045,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Ares Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

