Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,778 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of Winnebago Industries worth $11,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $3,377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,661.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,352 shares of company stock worth $5,065,821 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

WGO opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

