Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $10.95 Million Position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,001 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.43% of Blucora worth $10,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCOR. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at $12,888,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new stake in Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at $10,222,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blucora by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $118,000,000 after purchasing an additional 424,216 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at $4,201,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Blucora by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. Blucora, Inc. has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $155.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.92 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

