Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $10.98 Million Stock Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Encore Capital Group worth $10,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000.

ECPG opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.62. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $49.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.10.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $382.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.50 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

