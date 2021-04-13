Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.21 Million Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,933 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Xencor worth $11,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 199,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth about $776,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XNCR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Xencor stock opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $41.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $736,678.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $36,297.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

