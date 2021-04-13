Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.21 Million Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 99,979 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Werner Enterprises worth $11,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WERN. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average is $42.34.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.