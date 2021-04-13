Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.24 Million Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,765 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $11,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPEV. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000.

Get XPeng alerts:

NYSE XPEV opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.44.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. XPeng’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.10 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

XPeng Profile

There is no company description available for Xpeng Inc

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.