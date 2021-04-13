Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.34 Million Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 994,634 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Commercial Metals worth $11,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,280,000 after buying an additional 910,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,041,000 after buying an additional 721,083 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,969,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,988,000 after buying an additional 665,514 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $10,482,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,916,000 after buying an additional 459,806 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,577 shares of company stock worth $4,178,082 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMC opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

CMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.