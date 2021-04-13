Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.36 Million Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of SunPower worth $11,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SPWR opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.41.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The company had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $4,342,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $128,985.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at $274,934.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,168 shares of company stock worth $11,054,702. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

