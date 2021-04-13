Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 22,262 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,262 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of MYR Group worth $11,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,875,000 after purchasing an additional 98,138 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 274,663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,011,000 after purchasing an additional 29,415 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,916,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 2,583.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 157,305 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MYR Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $691,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares in the company, valued at $10,598,804.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,011 shares in the company, valued at $9,337,071.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,083. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group stock opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.74. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $76.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.01.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $607.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.65 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

