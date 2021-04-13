Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 376,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,045 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.83% of Vericel worth $11,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCEL. Oppenheimer downgraded Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $58.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.95. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $60.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,818,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.05 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

